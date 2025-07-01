Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Position Boosted by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

AVEM opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

