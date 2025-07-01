Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 93.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 327,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 157,952 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 138.2% in the first quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.