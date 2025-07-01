Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 745 ($10.23) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 ($11.40) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 864 ($11.86).

Shares of AUTO stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 819.80 ($11.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,220. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 706 ($9.70) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($12.63). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 835.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 796.04. The company has a market cap of £7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 31.66 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a net margin of 45.00% and a return on equity of 47.03%. Analysts anticipate that Auto Trader Group will post 32.7973074 earnings per share for the current year.

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

