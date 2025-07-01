ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.06 and a beta of 0.84.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent L. Saunders sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,710,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick sold 102,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $1,451,862.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,543.30. This trade represents a 53.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,971 shares of company stock worth $4,721,888 over the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after buying an additional 115,656 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

