Argent Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,659 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $319,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in AT&T by 53.5% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 34,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,458,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 15.6% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 65,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

AT&T Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

