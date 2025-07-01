Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $72,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE ADM opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $66.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 72.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

