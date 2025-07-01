Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOMR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AOMR opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.33%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

