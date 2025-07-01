Analyzing Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) & SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SuperCom and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

SuperCom presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.43%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom 14.77% 54.93% 19.45% Wrap Technologies -155.10% -180.13% -31.95%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares SuperCom and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SuperCom has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuperCom and Wrap Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $27.64 million 1.08 $660,000.00 $1.38 7.35 Wrap Technologies $4.50 million 17.59 -$5.88 million ($0.15) -10.43

SuperCom has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SuperCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of SuperCom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SuperCom beats Wrap Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company also provides PureRF, a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite includes PureRF Tags, Hands-Free Long-Range RFID Asset and Vehicle Tags, PureRF Readers, PureRF Activators, PureRF Initializer, House Arrest Monitoring System, PureRF RF Bracelet, PureCom RF Base Station, GOS Offender Tracking System, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor Offender Electronic Monitoring Software, Inmate Monitoring System, DoorGuard, and Personnel Tag. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B; cyber security strategic business unit products and solutions, which include Safend Encryptor, Safend Protector, Safend Inspector, Safend Discoverer, and SafeMobile; and wireless and RFID products include solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet. It also offers virtual reality training system, a law enforcement 3D training system employing immersive computer graphics VR with proprietary software-enabled content. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

