Analyzing Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix and Unisys are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Unisys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nutanix has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix 0.97% -21.32% 6.00% Unisys -3.76% -11.93% 1.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutanix and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nutanix and Unisys”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $2.15 billion 9.22 -$124.78 million N/A N/A Unisys $2.01 billion 0.16 -$193.40 million ($1.07) -4.19

Nutanix has higher revenue and earnings than Unisys.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nutanix and Unisys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 2 12 1 2.93 Unisys 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nutanix presently has a consensus target price of $90.71, suggesting a potential upside of 22.69%. Unisys has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.99%. Given Unisys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Nutanix.

Summary

Nutanix beats Unisys on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

