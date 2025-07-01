Analyzing Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) & G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

Volatility & Risk

G. Willi-Food International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares G. Willi-Food International and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G. Willi-Food International 12.20% 12.20% 10.69% Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 3.18% 23.27% 6.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares G. Willi-Food International and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G. Willi-Food International $157.88 million 1.66 $19.28 million $1.39 13.57 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $1.24 billion 0.72 $33.94 million $1.78 21.92

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than G. Willi-Food International. G. Willi-Food International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of G. Willi-Food International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by institutional investors. 79.1% of G. Willi-Food International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.8% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

G. Willi-Food International pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. G. Willi-Food International pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. G. Willi-Food International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. G. Willi-Food International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats G. Willi-Food International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G. Willi-Food International

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products. It also provides pineapples, peaches, apricots, pears, mangos, cherries, litchis, and fruit cocktail; olive, sunflower, soybean, corn, and rapeseed oils; dairy and dairy substitutes consisting of cheese, feta, Bulgarian cubes, goat cheese, fetina, butter, butter spread, margarine, melted cheese, cheese alternative, condensed milk, whipped cream, yogurt, frozen pizza, and other products; and dried fruits, nuts, and beans, such as figs, apricots, organic chestnuts, sunflower seeds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, banana chips, pistachios, and peanuts. In addition, the company offers instant noodle soup, frozen edamame soybean, freeze dried instant coffee, bagel, breadstick, lemon juice, halva, Turkish delight, cookies, vinegar, sweet pastry and crackers, sauce, corn flour, rice, pasta, spaghetti and noodles, breakfast cereals, corn flakes, rusks, tortilla, dried apples snacks, desert, ice cream, and light and alcoholic beverages. It markets its products under the Willi-Food, Euro European Dairies, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, the Chef Dish, Art Coffe, Mr Chang, Muchi, Euro Butter, Euro Spread, Euro Cheese, Euro Cream, Euro Dessert, Euro Veg, Ha-Bulgaria, Gelato, Pinukim, Emma, Better Food, Kidoos, and TenBo brand names. The company was formerly known as G. Willi-Food Ltd. and changed its name to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. in June 1996. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide name-brand supplements, as well as private label dietary supplements; body care products consisting of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers; and books and handouts. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark, as well as Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers and Health Hotline trademarks. The company also offers science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.