Analyzing Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) & Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) and Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Middleby and Dover’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middleby 11.26% 14.47% 7.20% Dover 28.85% 19.54% 10.16%

Risk and Volatility

Middleby has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

98.6% of Middleby shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Dover shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Middleby shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Dover shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Middleby and Dover, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middleby 1 1 5 0 2.57 Dover 0 5 7 0 2.58

Middleby currently has a consensus price target of $168.14, indicating a potential upside of 16.77%. Dover has a consensus price target of $208.58, indicating a potential upside of 13.77%. Given Middleby’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Middleby is more favorable than Dover.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Middleby and Dover”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middleby $3.88 billion 1.99 $428.43 million $8.00 18.00 Dover $7.75 billion 3.25 $2.70 billion $16.60 11.04

Dover has higher revenue and earnings than Middleby. Dover is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middleby, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dover beats Middleby on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing. The company's Food Processing Equipment Group segment provides batch, baking, proofing, conveyor belt, and continuous processing ovens; frying and automated thermal processing systems; tumblers, massagers, grinders, slicers, reduction and emulsion systems, mixers, and blenders; battering, breading, and seeding equipment; water cutting systems, food presses, food suspension equipment, filling and depositing solutions, and forming equipment; and automated washing systems, auto-guided vehicles, food safety, food handling, freezing, and defrosting and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment offers kitchen equipment comprising cookers, stoves, cooktops, microwaves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, undercounter refrigeration, wine cellars, ice machines, beer dispensers, mixers, rotisseries, and ventilation and outdoor cooking equipment. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market. This segment offers manual and power clamp, rotary and linear mechanical indexer, conveyor, pick and place unit, glove port, and manipulator, as well as end-of-arm robotic gripper, slide, and end effector; winches, hoists, bearings, drives, and electric monitoring system; and radio frequency and microwave filters and switches, and signal intelligence solutions. Its Clean Energy & Fueling segment offers component, equipment, and software and service solution enabling safe storage and transport of fuel, cryogenic gases, and hazardous fluids, as well as operation of retail fueling and vehicle wash establishment. The company's Imaging & Identification segment provides precision marking and coding, product traceability equipment, brand protection, and digital textile printing equipment and solution, as well as related consumable, software, and service to packaged and consumer goods, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, fashion and apparel, and other end-market. Its Pumps & Process Solutions segment manufactures specialty pump, connector, flow meter, fluid connecting solution, plastics and polymer processing equipment, and engineered components for rotating and reciprocating machines. The company's Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment manufactures refrigeration system, refrigeration display case, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer door, and brazed plate heat exchanger for industrial heating and cooling, and residential climate control applications. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

