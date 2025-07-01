Analyzing Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ) & Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) and Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Turning Point Brands and Electronic Cigarettes International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Brands 10.19% 27.70% 9.78% Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turning Point Brands and Electronic Cigarettes International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Brands 0 0 5 1 3.17 Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus target price of $76.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Turning Point Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Turning Point Brands is more favorable than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

This table compares Turning Point Brands and Electronic Cigarettes International Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Brands $360.66 million 3.68 $39.81 million $2.28 32.56 Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Turning Point Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Turning Point Brands beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand. The Stoker’s Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff tobacco and loose-leaf chewing tobacco products under the Stoker’s, Beech-Nut, Durango, Trophy, and Wind River brands. Its Creative Distribution Solutions segment market and distribute other products without tobacco and/or nicotine to individual consumers through VaporFi B2C online platform, as well as non-traditional retail through VaporBeast. In addition, it markets and distributes cannabis accessories and tobacco products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors and retail merchants in the independent and chain convenience stores, tobacco outlets, food stores, mass merchandising, drug store, and non-traditional retail channels. The company was formerly known as North Atlantic Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to Turning Point Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Turning Point Brands, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Electronic Cigarettes International Group

Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is a marketer and distributor of vaping products and electronic cigarettes primarily in the United States and internationally. It offers disposables, rechargeables, tanks, starter kits, e-liquids, open and closed-end vaping systems and accessories. The Company’s brand portfolio includes the FIN, VIP, VAPESTICK and VICTORY. Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

