Analyzing Cencora (NYSE:COR) and COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) and COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Cencora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Cencora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cencora and COMPASS Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cencora 0.55% 344.71% 4.26% COMPASS Pathways N/A -81.75% -59.42%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Cencora has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMPASS Pathways has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cencora and COMPASS Pathways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cencora 0 2 9 0 2.82 COMPASS Pathways 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cencora currently has a consensus price target of $306.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.29%. COMPASS Pathways has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 507.14%. Given COMPASS Pathways’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe COMPASS Pathways is more favorable than Cencora.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cencora and COMPASS Pathways”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cencora $293.96 billion 0.20 $1.51 billion $8.62 34.74 COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$155.12 million ($1.99) -1.41

Cencora has higher revenue and earnings than COMPASS Pathways. COMPASS Pathways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cencora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cencora beats COMPASS Pathways on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cencora



Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers. This segment also distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; and provides other services to physicians who specialize in various disease states, such as oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics. Its International Healthcare Solutions segment offers international pharmaceutical wholesale and related service, and global commercialization services; distributes pharmaceuticals, other healthcare products, and related services to pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals primarily in Europe; and provides specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry. The company was formerly known as AmerisourceBergen Corporation and changed its name to Cencora, Inc. in August 2023. Cencora, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About COMPASS Pathways



COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

