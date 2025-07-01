Analyzing Caesarstone (CSTE) and Its Rivals

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Caesarstone to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Caesarstone has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesarstone’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Caesarstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesarstone 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caesarstone Competitors 243 1411 2273 111 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Caesarstone and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Caesarstone presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.57%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 11.36%. Given Caesarstone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Caesarstone is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Caesarstone and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesarstone -11.93% -13.23% -6.76% Caesarstone Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caesarstone and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Caesarstone $443.22 million -$42.83 million -1.45 Caesarstone Competitors $6.80 billion $567.85 million 23.38

Caesarstone’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Caesarstone. Caesarstone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Caesarstone peers beat Caesarstone on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Caesarstone

(Get Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors. Its products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, furniture, and other interior and exterior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. The company also offers porcelain products under the Lioli brand for countertops, flooring, and cladding applications; sells natural stone, sinks, and various ancillary fabrication tools and materials; and resells natural stones, as well as various ancillaries, and fabrication and installation accessories, as well as provides fabrication and installation services. It sells its products directly to wholesalers, resellers, and fabricators; and through direct sales force and indirect network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. Caesarstone Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Menashe, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.