Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price at $2.27

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.27.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 58,177,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649,626 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 9,092,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 2,655,795 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $5,838,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $1,543,000.

LESL stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

