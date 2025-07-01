Analysts Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target at C$80.64

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$80.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$69.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$67.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.15. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$59.10 and a one year high of C$91.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta.

