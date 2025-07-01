Analysts Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Price Target at $205.75

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Citigroup raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Cfra Research raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $198.53 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $203.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

