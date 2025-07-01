Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,282 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $8,407,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,653,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $779.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $779.41 and a 200-day moving average of $800.01.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.61.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

