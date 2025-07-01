Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 338 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $362.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.93 and a 200-day moving average of $353.56. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $284.84 and a one year high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

