Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,770 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.