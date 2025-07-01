Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 164 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.0%

CRWD opened at $509.31 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $510.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -738.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.80.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total transaction of $5,030,115.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 239,008 shares in the company, valued at $112,211,865.92. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 410,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,821 shares of company stock worth $112,370,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $500.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

