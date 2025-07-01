Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PEP opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.