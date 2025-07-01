Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,260,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $597,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,349,000 after buying an additional 990,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,647,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,373,000 after buying an additional 167,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

