Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 2,813.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CGDG stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $33.81.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.