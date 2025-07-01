Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0%

TSCO opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,065. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Stephens started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.