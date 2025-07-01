Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $128.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $128.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

