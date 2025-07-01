Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 858457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Americas Gold and Silver from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $572.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 29.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 428,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 38.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 48,616 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC increased its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,751,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 494.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 122,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

