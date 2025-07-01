American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) & Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Financial Review

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) and American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Siemens Energy and American Power Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens Energy 2 1 2 1 2.33 American Power Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Siemens Energy and American Power Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Energy 0.48% 1.81% 0.34% American Power Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Energy $37.38 billion 2.48 $1.29 billion $0.22 526.64 American Power Group $3.36 million 4.12 -$1.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Siemens Energy and American Power Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Siemens Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Power Group.

Summary

Siemens Energy beats American Power Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens Energy



Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions. It also offers electrolyzers, industrial steam turbines, industrial generators, turbo and reciprocating compressors, compressor trains, and other systems and solutions; onshore and onshore wind turbines; design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation solutions for onshore markets; offshore wind turbine equipment design, manufacturing, and installation solutions; and operation and maintenance services for wind farms. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, project developers, oil and gas, transmission and distribution system operators, and industrial and infrastructure customers. Siemens Energy AG was founded in 1866 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About American Power Group



American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations. The company's dual fuel conversion system is a fuel delivery enhancement system that converts existing diesel engines into engines, which run on diesel fuel and compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas; diesel fuel and pipeline gas, well-head gas, or approved bio-methane; and diesel. It also provides flare capture and recovery services to oil and gas production companies. The company was formerly known as GreenMan Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to American Power Group Corporation in August 2012. American Power Group Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, Iowa.

