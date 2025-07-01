American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Receives $296.05 Average PT from Analysts

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Get American Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $319.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.00. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The firm has a market cap of $223.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.