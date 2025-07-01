Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RB Global were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBA. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth $534,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the first quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in RB Global during the first quarter valued at $1,254,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $950,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $579,311.04. The trade was a 62.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $392,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,872.58. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,349. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBA

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.