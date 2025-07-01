Amalgamated Bank Sells 16,356 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

