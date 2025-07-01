Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Workday by 4.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.68.

Workday Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. This represents a 41.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,733 shares of company stock valued at $59,649,301 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

