Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.54.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:NOC opened at $500.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.58. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $422.69 and a 12 month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.