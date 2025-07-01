Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 212.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,032 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $3,187,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 393,533 shares in the company, valued at $78,667,246.70. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $9,560,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,155.20. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,142 shares of company stock worth $55,736,820. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.7%

DoorDash stock opened at $246.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.15 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $247.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 target price on DoorDash and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $191.00 target price on shares of DoorDash and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.09.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

