Amalgamated Bank Has $8.86 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $174.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

