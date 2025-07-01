Amalgamated Bank Has $14.28 Million Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,103,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Williams Companies by 2,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,517,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,974 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 6,407.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,055,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,906 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

