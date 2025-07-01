Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,903,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,580,000 after purchasing an additional 99,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,810,000 after purchasing an additional 198,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,016,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,294,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PH opened at $698.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $651.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.72%.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
