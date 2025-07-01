Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

