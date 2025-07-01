Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases 900 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.5% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.25.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

