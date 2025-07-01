Alta Advisers Ltd Has $498,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in CME Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.17 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

In other CME Group news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $108,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,470. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total value of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

