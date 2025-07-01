Alta Advisers Ltd Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.2% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $1,811,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 157.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,789.24 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,799.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,301.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,956.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $20.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

