Alta Advisers Ltd Buys 300 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,050.53 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $966.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $968.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $994.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.