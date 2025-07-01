Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires 200 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.42.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9%

MCK stock opened at $732.50 on Tuesday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $736.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $712.18 and a 200-day moving average of $654.19. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

