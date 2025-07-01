Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Frances Arnold Sells 121 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total transaction of $21,867.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,540.08. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Frances Arnold sold 111 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $19,137.51.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Frances Arnold sold 111 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $17,743.35.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $177.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average of $175.80.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

