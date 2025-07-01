Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 2636877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Almonty Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AII

Almonty Industries Trading Up 4.9%

Almonty Industries Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.47.

(Get Free Report)

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.