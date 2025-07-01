Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $31.33 Million Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,689 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $31,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Eaton by 27,281.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $523,541,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $231,552,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Eaton by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,007,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,144,000 after purchasing an additional 588,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $357.63 on Tuesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.18.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

