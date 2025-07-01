Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $30.13 Million Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,057 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $30,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 990.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $1,692,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $291.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.