Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $33,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15,381.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 341.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.61 and a beta of 1.22. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Minerals Technologies

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, CFO Erik Aldag bought 1,000 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,820.65. This represents a 30.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $53,790.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,306. This trade represents a 250.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,370 shares of company stock worth $124,255. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.