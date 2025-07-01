Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $42,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Okta by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $823,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,686,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Okta by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,347. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.59.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

