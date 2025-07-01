Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,003,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322,864 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $41,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,288,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 170,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,717,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.31. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 999,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

